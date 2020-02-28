App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LinkedIn may soon introduce Snapchat-like Stories on its platform

The company is currently working on ways to implement Stories on LinkedIn.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Professional networking service LinkedIn may soon pull a feature from Snapchat's bag. The company is testing the Stories feature on its platform with the aim to try out “a new conversational format” for business conversations.

Pete Davies, Head of Content Products at LinkedIn told The Verge that stories would offer a higher, more casual way of interacting in the business-focused world that makes up LinkedIn, instead of the formal messaging and posting that makes up the bulk of interactions on the site.

The company is currently working on ways to implement Stories on LinkedIn. One way could be to use stories to share “key moments from work events” or “tips and tricks that help us work smarter.”

Close

Stories were first introduced by Snapchat in 2013. The feature’s popularity grew so much that it was then emulated by Instagram after Facebook failed to buy Snapchat in 2016. Other popular apps like WhatsApp and YouTube also feature stories.

LinkedIn does not guarantee whether it will launch stories on its platform. The company is currently only testing the feature internally and plans to have a wider public test in the coming months.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 02:43 pm

tags #LinkedIn #Snapchat

