LinkedIn denies the Data Breach, says no private account data found in leak

Out of the 740 million users that are now part of the LinkedIn service, 500 million have just had their personal data scraped off their profiles. This data is being sold online for at least a four digit sum, according to a report by cybernews.

This data was discovered on a popular hacker forum and has two million of those records available to see as proof that they have more.

The files contain LinkedIn IDs, full names, email addresses, phone numbers, genders, links to friend profiles and other social media profiles. The list even has professional titles and work-related data.

This can be used to carry out large-scale phishing attacks or to spam email addresses with malicious code. Brute forcing passwords for these profiles can also be a possibility.

The only good news here is that the leak contains no sensitive information such as Credit Card numbers or legal documents. The thing is even an email address can be used to create detailed profiles of the victim by matching the email with other breaches that have happened in the past. With detailed information in hand, a complex phishing and social engineering scheme can be sprung.

If you are unsure whether your data is part of the leak, you can use Cybernews' own personal data checker or use haveibeenpwned.

Microsoft and LinkedIn have so far denied the breach telling the press, "We have investigated an alleged set of LinkedIn data that has been posted for sale and have determined that it is actually an aggregation of data from a number of websites and companies."

"It does include publicly viewable member profile data that appears to have been scraped from LinkedIn. This was not a LinkedIn data breach, and no private member account data from LinkedIn was included in what we’ve been able to review," the company said.