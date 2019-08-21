App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 08:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Limelight Networks announces new API and portal enhancements to its developer toolkit

The new Configuration API enables developers to configure Limelight services and programmatically integrate them into their workflows.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Limelight Networks, a provider of edge cloud services, announced it has expanded the management and configuration capabilities of its suite of services with new Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and web portal offerings. With these new capabilities in addition to existing APIs and Software Development Kits, developers now have more power to manage and monitor services across Limelight’s edge cloud platform.

Limelight’s new Configuration API enables developers to configure Limelight services and programmatically integrate them into their workflows. It exposes the full set of Limelight customer-facing configuration options to developers via a well-documented, modern REST API, with predefined Service Profile templates for common use cases to accelerate the learning curve.

A new interactive API Explorer tool is also available that provides documentation, code samples and the ability to try Limelight APIs in a sandbox environment before going into production. Developers can see the impact of new code, troubleshoot issues, and test a range of Limelight APIs before deployment.

For operations teams, identical configuration capabilities are also available via the secure Limelight Control portal, which features new predefined use-case-based templates that make creating configurations fast and easy. Organizations are free to use the Limelight Control portal and the Configuration API interchangeably to create and manage delivery configurations.

First Published on Aug 21, 2019 08:11 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

