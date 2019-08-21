Limelight Networks announces new API and portal enhancements to its developer toolkit

Limelight Networks, a provider of edge cloud services, announced it has expanded the management and configuration capabilities of its suite of services with new Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and web portal offerings. With these new capabilities in addition to existing APIs and Software Development Kits, developers now have more power to manage and monitor services across Limelight’s edge cloud platform.

Limelight’s new Configuration API enables developers to configure Limelight services and programmatically integrate them into their workflows. It exposes the full set of Limelight customer-facing configuration options to developers via a well-documented, modern REST API, with predefined Service Profile templates for common use cases to accelerate the learning curve.

A new interactive API Explorer tool is also available that provides documentation, code samples and the ability to try Limelight APIs in a sandbox environment before going into production. Developers can see the impact of new code, troubleshoot issues, and test a range of Limelight APIs before deployment.