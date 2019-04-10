App
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LifeCents partners with BayPort Credit Union to launch financial wellness app

SmartCents uses financial wellness technology to create highly personalized and interactive learning experiences.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
LifeCents, a proprietary wellness platform announced the company is partnering with BayPort Credit Union to offer SmartCents, a custom version of the LifeCents app. The companies are launching a joint initiative using AI and gamification to help BayPort's 140,000 members discover the state of their finances. It also has a USD 50,000 Debt Paydown Sweepstakes to drive user engagement.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with BayPort Credit Union and to use our financial wellness technology for such a meaningful and impactful education initiative," said Blake Allison, Founder, and CEO of LifeCents. "This is the kind of program that will have a profound and positive impact on many people's lives and the local community."

SmartCents uses LifeCents' proprietary wellness technology to create highly personalized and interactive learning experiences for BayPort Credit Union's members. By learning more about each user's financial habits, their confidence with making financial decisions, and their financial priorities, SmartCents connects BayPort members to the educational workshops, financial coaching, and suggested learning paths of most value to them. This innovative approach leads to better financial health outcomes for each participant.

"At BayPort, our primary focus has always been centred on people helping people – that same philosophy drives LifeCents," said Jim Mears, chief executive officer for BayPort Credit Union. "In working with LifeCents to launch SmartCents, BayPort's financial education capabilities have been enhanced even further and enables us to better improve the financial health of our members, their families, and our community–whether that is achieved directly with our members or supporting financial literacy in schools."
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 07:05 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

