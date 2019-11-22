Life Risk Insurance sector now loss-making: KPMG report

Life insurance sector growth and profits were badly hit by disruption to distribution channels in 2018, and this decline continued through the first half of 2019, KPMG’s Life Insurance Insights – an analysis of financial results over the 18 month period to 30 June 2019 – finds.

The industry has also continued to experience declining profitability, with the life risk insurance sector now loss-making in aggregate. In the first half of 2019 the industry made a loss of USD 86 million from risk products, worsening from the essentially breakeven position in 2018, when the industry generated a total profit of just USD 33 million. These results compare to an aggregate industry profit of approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2017.

Ordinary risk products continued to be loss making, with the product line reporting a loss of USD 130m across the industry during the first half of 2019, following a loss of USD 341 million in 2018. In the first half of 2019 losses in ordinary retail disability income (-USD 499 million) more than offset profits in ordinary retail lump sum (USD 399 million).

Superannuation risk products reported a significant decline in profits, with the product line reporting just USD 44 million across the industry during the first half of 2019 compared to USD 372 million profits in 2018. A number of life insurers have also observed a deterioration in their mortality experience.