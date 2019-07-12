LG's W10 and W30 smartphones third sale commences on July 15 during Amazon Prime Day

LG's recently launched W series smartphones were a major hit in Indian markets. LG’s under Rs 10K smartphones sold out within 12 minutes of their launch. LG has only launched the W10 and W30 smartphones with the pro-version of the W30 yet to get a release date.

LG announced a second sale for the W series handsets after their immense success earlier this week, on the July 10. If you failed to pick up one of these handsets during the first two sales, you need to only wait till Amazon Prime Day.

One of the reasons for the W series success among Indian consumers is because of the value-added proposition they offer, in particular, with the W30. While the W30 shares plenty of similar specs to the W10, there’s more than enough extra on the W30 to justify the additional 1K you spend.

What’s the same?

Both phones pack the MediaTek octa-core Helio P22 chip coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB in-built storage. A 4,000 mAh battery and the latest Android Pie operating system can also be found on both devices.

What’s the difference?

The W30 sports a triple camera setup, 13-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel low-light sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor, as compared to the dual cameras on the W10. The W30 also gets a tear-drop notch that can be customised through software as compared to the notch on the W10. The W30 also gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera, while the W10 packs an 8-megapixel front shooter.

The LG W10 will set you back Rs 8,999, while the W30 costs Rs 9,999. However, the additional features the W30 bring to the table easily outweigh the extra Rs 1,000 you have to shell out. The W30 is available in India in Thunder Blue, Aurora Green and Platinum Grey colour variants, while the W10 is available in Tulip Purple and Smokey Grey colour options.