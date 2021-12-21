LG's first gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU

LG’s first gaming laptop has officially been unveiled and will be making its debut at CES 2022. The LG UltraGear 17G90Q is a 17-inch gaming laptop that arrives with an Nvidia RTX-30 series GPU and 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU.

The LG UltraGear 17G90Q is described as the company’s “first gaming laptop”. The laptop will be on display at CES 2022 and LG says that initial availability will begin in early 2022 in the US and South Korea. It is worth noting that LG does have laptops on its website listed with entry-level GTX 1650 cards, but those are far from Nvidia’s flagship RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card.

LG’s gaming laptop is powered by an unspecified 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake - H CPU, presumably a Core i7 or Core i9, and a flagship Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU. The laptop also comes with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage.

The LG UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop features a 17.1-inch Full HD IPS display with a 1ms response time, 300Hz refresh rate, and 99 percent sRGB coverage. The keyboard here features per-key RGB lighting, which can be customised using the UltraGear Studio software. The laptop also boasts stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra.

LG’s latest gaming laptop packs a 93Wh battery that is accommodated in a laptop that measures 21.4mm and weighs 2.7kg. The UltraGear 17G90Q comes with several ports, Wi-Fi 6E & Intel Killer Wireless, a fingerprint reader on the power button, and an FHD IR webcam with a dual-mic. LG’s UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop arrives in a single Purple Gray colour option.