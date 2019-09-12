LG's 2019 E9 and C9 ranges bring Nvidia G-Sync technology to OLED TVs

LG recently confirmed that it would be adding G-Sync variable refresh rate support to some of its OLED TVs. The 2019 LG E9 range (55-inch and 65-inch) and LG C9 range (55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch) 4K OLED TVs will be the first to get integrated G-Sync support.

Although G-Sync support is available on several PC monitors, sized up to 65 inches in some cases, but LG brings Nvidia’s proprietary technology to OLED TVs. We’ve already seen TVs with over 60Hz refresh rate, but none of them with G-Sync support, making this the first time G-Sync support is coming to an OLED TV.

The LG E9 and C9 2019 do not support G-Sync hardware, but the South Korean consumer electronics giant has worked with Nvidia to ensure the TVs comply with G-Sync Compatible testing. The same testing was recently introduced for FreeSync-compatible monitors. The two OLED TV ranges will now display smooth variable refresh rates up to 120Hz when connected to a PC using an Nvidia GPU.

During the announcement, Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at Nvidia said; “We are excited to bring G-SYNC Compatible support to LG’s 2019 OLED TVs and HDMI Variable Refresh Rate support to our GeForce RTX 20-Series GPUs. Gamers will be blown away by the responsiveness and the lifelike visuals on these TVs when playing the latest PC games featuring real-time ray-tracing powered by GeForce.”

LG’s G-Sync update uses the version of Nvidia’s adaptive refresh technology, which works via HDMI. Although the TV’s only support 120Hz at 1440p and 144Hz in 1080p. Users can play compatible titles in dynamic HDR10 or Dolby Vision at up to 120fps in FHD resolution while taking advantage of HDMI 2.1.