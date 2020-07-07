LG working on multiple mid-range smartphones, including a couple of 5G models: Report

LG is reportedly preparing to make a big splash in the smartphone market. The company may be readying as many as 13 new smartphones as part of its new Q series. GSMArena previously reported that at least 13 LG Q series phones were in the pipeline. Now, it seems like some of the phones will support 5G connectivity.

A recent report from a Korean source has supposedly provided the names of the upcoming LG Q series phones, one of which, the LG Q92 5G (LM-Q920N), will likely be a cheaper variant of the LG Velvet 5G. The source also provided a list of the upcoming LG smartphone models.

The list also shows that LG will launch two carrier-specific model – LG KT and LG U+. It also suggests that a couple of models will offer 128GB of storage. Apart from the Q92, the Q series will be made up of the Q3x, Q5x, Q6x and Q9x. There is also no confirmation whether all 13 phones will arrive in 2020.

LG might also look to capitalise on the current climate in India, where more citizens are demanding anti-Chinese handsets. India is currently one of the world's largest smartphone markets but the South Korean electronics giant has a rather small share of the smartphone market in the country.

However, with more and more Indian consumers demanding non-Chinese products, there is a massive opportunity for brands like LG to expand its product portfolio in the country. LG currently sells flagship and affordable smartphones in India, steering clear of the mid-range space.