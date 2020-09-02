LG Wing smartphone with rotating dual screen to be unveiled on September 14

LG has confirmed the launch of its dual-screen smartphone, dubbed as the LG Wing, on September 14. The company has uploaded a 23-second video on YouTube kicking off its 'Explorer Project'.

The teaser video uploaded by LG suggests a handset with a rotating and dual-screen experience. This hints at the LG Wing that has an unusual T-shape design and a rotating form factor.

The LG Explorer edition event will commence at 11:00 PM KST (7:30 pm IST). LG is expected to give us more details on the dual-screen device.

LG Wing is rumoured to arrive before the end of 2020. The Wing is expected to feature two screens, a 6.8-inch main panel that also rotates into landscape mode to reveal a smaller 4-inch secondary panel under it that creates the ‘T’ shape form factor.

LG Wing is expected to arrive sometime at the end of 2020 and will be priced at around $1,000 (roughly Rs 73,150). While there are no specifications available, you can expect the phone to feature a triple camera setup and be powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC.