LG Wing rotating smartphone spotted in leaked video, could be priced at $1,000

While Samsung is cementing its lead in the foldable smartphone segment, LG is going another way, with its dual-screen accessories for its top-end smartphones. The South Korean tech giant already offers a Dual Screen Attachment but is seemingly readying a new dual-screen accessory, strongly rumoured as the LG Wing.

Now, a leaked video obtained by Android Authority shows the LG Wing in action. The LG Wing has an unusual T-shape design and a rotating form factor. The video does not reveal any details or specifications about the device but gives us a glimpse of the unique gaming experience on the LG Wing.

The LG Wing is rumoured to arrive before the end of 2020. The Wing is expected to feature two screens, a 6.8-inch main panel that also rotates into landscape mode to reveal a smaller 4-inch secondary panel under it that creates the ‘T’ shape form factor.

According to an unnamed XDA Developer's source, the LG Wing will arrive sometime at the end of 2020 and will be priced at around $1,000 (Roughly Rs 73,150). While there are no specifications available, you can expect the phone to feature a triple camera setup and be powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC.