Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG Wing launch on October 5: Everything we know so far about the rotating dual-screen smartphone

LG Wing is expected to feature two screens, a 6.8-inch main panel that also rotates into landscape mode to reveal a smaller 4-inch secondary panel under it that creates the ‘T’ shape form factor.

Moneycontrol News

LG Wing, the company’s rotating dual-screen smartphone, is launching on October 5. The company was previously tipped to host the LG Wing launch event on September 25. However, the launch date has now been postponed by 10 days.

LG is confirmed the give us more details on the LG Wing on September 14. The company recently uploaded a 23-second video on YouTube kicking off its 'Explorer Project’ and teased the LG Wing’s T-shape design and a rotating form factor.

The Wing is expected to feature two screens, a 6.8-inch main panel that also rotates into landscape mode to reveal a smaller 4-inch secondary panel under it that creates the ‘T’ shape form factor.

Close

LG Wing is expected to arrive sometime at the end of 2020 and will be priced at around $1,000 (roughly Rs 73,150). While there are no specifications available, you can expect the phone to feature a triple camera setup and be powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC.

What LG is offering with the Wing is an alternative to the expensive foldable smartphones from Samsung and Motorola. LG currently offers a Dual Screen Attachment with some of its top-end smartphones, including the LG Velvet and LG G8x ThinQ. The dual-screen accessory does not offer the convertible phablet form factor of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Still, it is an interesting alternative, providing more utility without burdening the consumer with a massive price tag.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 12:22 pm

tags #Foldable smartphones #LG #smartphones

