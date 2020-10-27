172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|lg-wing-launch-in-india-on-october-28-everything-you-need-to-know-6019761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG Wing launch in India on October 28: Everything you need to know

LG Wing launch event in India will be held on October 28 at 11.30 am.

Moneycontrol News

LG Wing launch in India is scheduled for October 28. The company will launch its dual-screen smartphone, which swivels into a T-shape, tomorrow at 11.30 pm in India. LG Wing, which is a part of the company’s Explorer series, was launched in September in select international markets, including the US and South Korea.

LG Wing launch in India

LG Wing launch event in India will be held on October 28 at 11.30 am. The company will be hosting an online-only event for the launch of its flagship smartphone in India.

LG Wing price in India

LG Wing price in India will be announced at the launch event. The dual-screen smartphone has been launched in the US for $1,000 (roughly Rs 73,700). We can expect the company to set the LG Wing price in India around Rs 80,000.

LG Wing specifications 

As mentioned earlier, LG Wing is a part of the company’s Explorer series. The smartphone, at first, may look like any other smartphone until you switch to the Swivel Mode and find the second screen. 

LG Wing sports two displays for two modes - Basic Mode and Swivel Mode. When in Swivel Mode, the display rotates 90 degrees, switching the main 6.8 POLED display in landscape mode to reveal a 3.9-inch second display that unlocks new functions. 

Users can interact with the secondary display when using the phone in Swivel Mode. LG claims that the swivel mechanism has been tested to turn clockwise for over 2 lakh times. LG, at the LG Wing launch event, showcased some use cases like the secondary display showing the incoming call details without blocking the GPS on the primary display.

LG Wing has a triple-camera setup at the back. There is a 64MP primary camera, coupled with a 13 MP f/1.9 ultrawide lens, and another 12 MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens. The camera system also includes a Hexa-motion stabiliser. The secondary display can also be used as a grip for controlling the Gimbal Motion camera. To offer an all-screen experience, LG Wing features a 32MP pop-up camera. 

Other LG Wing specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB internal memory. There is a 4,000 mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0. The smartphone is IP54 certified for water and dust resistance and has MIL-STD 810G compliance.
