LG W11, W31, W31+ launched in India's budget smartphone segment: Check price, specifications

LG recently dropped new phones in its budget W series in India. The LG W11, W31, and W31+ are entry-level smartphones designed for price-conscious consumers. The three LG W series handsets all arrive with FullVision displays and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

LG W11, W31, W31+ specifications

The LG W31+ is powered by the MediaTek P22 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage can be expanded via microSD card (up to 512GB). The LG W31+ sports a 6.52-inch HD+ FullVision IPS Panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The LG W31+ packs a 4,000 mAh battery and runs on Android 10.

In optics, the LG W31+ gets a triple camera setup with a 13 MP primary camera with PDAF support, a 5 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the W31+ opts for an 8 MP camera sensor. The handset also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The LG W31+’s price in India is set at Rs 11,990 for the single 4GB/128GB model.

The LG W31 is identical to the ‘Plus’ variant, with the only difference coming on the storage front. The LG W31’s price in India is set at Rs 10,990 for the sole 4GB/64GB configuration.

The LG W11 is the cheapest of the three devices and is identical to the W31 and W31+. The only differences here is the onboard memory and the lack of a fingerprint reader. On the rear camera front, the LG W11 opts for a dual-camera setup with the same 13 MP primary sensor coupled with a 2 MP secondary sensor. The LG W11’s price in India is set at Rs 9,490 for the single 3GB/32GB variant.