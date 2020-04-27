LG Velvet specifications leaked before official launch on May 7

LG has confirmed the launch of its new series, Velvet on May 7. The company has teased some of the specifications like Snapdragon 765 processor and the four colour options. However, before the smartphone goes official, the key specs-sheet of the LG Velvet has been leaked online.

LG has already confirmed via its teaser video that the Velvet will sport a ‘Raindrop camera’, which is the company’s moniker for a triple-camera setup on the back. A new leak has confirmed that the LG Velvet will feature a 48MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The spec-sheet further reveals that LG Velvet would feature a 16MP front camera.

Further, the Snapdragon 765 SoC is said to get paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage is reportedly expandable up to 2TB on the smartphone via a microSD card.

To back the performance unit, there will be a 4,300 mAh battery with fast charging support.

Other LG Velvet specifications include an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP68 certification for water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, and wireless charging.