LG V60 ThinQ vs Galaxy S20 Plus: Does LG have a potential Galaxy S20 killer on its hand?

LG's recent offering, the flagship V60 ThinQ with its Snapdragon 865 SoC, three cameras and a dual-screen attachment seems like an interesting prospect that can compete with the very best. So, we have decided to see if it holds up against the Samsung Galaxy S20.

The Samsung device comes in two models - the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but we think the V60 ThinQ will be priced to compete with the vanilla Galaxy S20. The vanilla option is not very different from the S20 Plus which offers a bigger screen, battery and fourth DepthVision camera as extras.

But, all that aside, let us get into the full comparison between the Samsung Galaxy S20 and LG V60 ThinQ.

Specs LG V60 ThinQ 5G Galaxy S20+ 5G Processor Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990 Display 6.8-inch FHD+(1080*2460 pixels) P-OLED; 60Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 100%, HDR10+ 6.7-inch QHD+(1440*3200 pixels) AMOLED; 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ Storage 128GB 128GB RAM 8GB 8GB Rear Camera 64 MP, f/1.8 + 13MP, f/1.9 (Ultrawide) + ToF 3D 12 MP, f/1.8 + 12 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 64 MP, f/2.0 (Telephoto) +ToF 3D Front Camera 10 MP, f/1.9 10 MP, f/2.2 Battery 5,000 mAh battery, Quick Charge 4.0, Wireless Charging 4,500 mAh battery, 25W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging, Reverse Wireless Charging Software Android 10.0; LG UX 9.0 Android 10.0; One UI 2.0 Additional Features 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 360 Freestop Hinge, 3.5mm 32-Bit Quad DAC Headphone Jack NA

Design

The V60 ThinQ and Galaxy S20 Plus both look every bit as premium as any flagship smartphone. Both devices feature a glass front and back with an aluminium frame and opt-out of the screen curvature for flat displays. The only difference between the two handsets is the design of the camera layout and type of notch. While LG has opted for the dewdrop notch, Samsung has gone the punch-hole route.

Display

Based on the specification sheet alone, it's an easy bet that when it comes to the display there is simply no competition; Samsung is miles ahead of LG.

Considering LG makes its own OLED panels, we were quite disappointed with the V60 ThinQ. Samsung’s QHD+ display is miles ahead. Even if you use the Galaxy S20 Plus in the FHD+ resolution, you get the benefits of 120Hz refresh rate. One of the reasons LG might have been limited to 60Hz refresh rate could be because of the second screen, but more on that later.

Performance

The Galaxy S20+ and V60 ThinQ pack the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is quite the beast in terms of performance. And, while the Exynos 990 chipset on the Galaxy S20 series' global variants might not be as powerful, they are still quite capable. Samsung also has UFS 3.0 storage standards working in its favour. It will be a pretty even competition when it comes to performance on both devices.

Software & Battery

While the LG V60 ThinQ has a bigger battery than the Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung has excellent battery management. However, LG definitely has the upper hand.

On the other hand, Samsung’s One user interface (UI) offers better customisations compared to LG’s UX 9.0. Both phones run on Android 10, but the S20’s OS skin edges it for us.

Camera

In terms of optics, Samsung has the advantage with its quad-camera setup over LG’s triple-camera setup. It is worth noting that both the phones have a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor, which cannot operate independently, which means the S20+ has three usable cameras and V60 only features two.

The lack of the telephoto sensor on the V60 ThinQ limits the zoom capability of the phone. Both phones can capture video in 8K as well as shoot 4K videos on both the front and rear cameras.

While the LG V60 ThinQ has a pretty formidable camera setup, it is simply not enough in 2020, where phones under Rs 30,000 are also being equipped with a telephoto shooter.

As good as it may be, LG's dual-camera layout will not help topple Samsung this year. If LG can compete with Samsung on the software front (where the latter has excelled in the past), then the selfie shooter on the V60 ThinQ does have the potential surpass the S20’s front camera.

Final verdict

In terms of specs alone, the Galaxy S20+ is well ahead of the V60 ThinQ in almost all areas, barring battery. If the V60 ThinQ is going to compete with the Galaxy S20 Plus, LG will have to introduce the device at a much lower price.

The one big advantage LG has going for it is that the V60 ThinQ arrives with the dual-screen attachment, similar to the V50 ThinQ with a few improvements. The second screen can be utilised in multiple scenarios, including gaming and multitasking. What you also get with the V60 ThinQ is a headphone jack. LG continues the tradition of the 32-Bit Quad DAC, while also bringing stereo speakers and a four-microphone setup.

If priced right, the LG V60 ThinQ certainly has the potential to be a Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ killer. If we had to put a magic number to it, a Rs 50,000 price tag might be enough for us to overlook the third camera and the superior display.