LG V40 ThinQ with five-camera, SD 845 chipset officially launched: price, specs, availability

LG V40 ThinQ has been officially unveiled at a launch event held in New York. The smartphone succeeds LG V30 which was launched in 2017 and comes with five cameras – two in the front and three in the back. Other key features of the phone include Snapdragon 845 chipset, IP68 rate water and dust resistance, FullVision OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound among others.

LG V40 ThinQ has been priced at USD 899.99 (approx Rs 66,250) in the US and will be available to purchase from various mobile carriers. The phone will go on sale starting October 18 and will be available in Aurora Black and Moroccan Blue in the US. The device will be available in additional Platinum Gray, and Carmine Red colour options globally.

LG V40 ThinQ specifications

V40 is the latest in LG’s flagship V series and succeeds V30 launched in 2017. It sports a large 6.4 inch OLED FullVision QHD+ notch display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and display resolution of 3120*1440p.

The device sports an aluminium frame with glass back and has dimensions of 158.8mm x 75.7mm x 7.6mm weighing 169 grams. According to the company, the IP68 certified smartphone can resist water up to a depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

The smartphone comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and is backed by 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and Adreno 630 graphics processor. It comes with 128GB internal storage and supports memory expansion of upto 2TB via microSD card.

Coming to the USP of the phone, LG V40 sports triple camera setup at the rear with 12MP primary standard camera with f/1.5 aperture and 78-degree field of view (FOV), 16MP ultra-wide angle secondary camera with f/1.9 aperture and 107-degree FOV and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 45 degree FOV and an aperture of f/2.4.

The rear-cameras are capable of features such as PDAF, HDR, Triple Shot which captures a photo from three different viewpoints - Standard, Telephoto Zoom, and Super Wide-Angle, AI Cam, etc. However, the most attractive feature of the triple camera is Cine Shot in which a part of a picture moves like a video, whereas the rest of the picture remains stationary.

The phone sport dual-camera setup at the front with 8MP main camera + 5MP secondary wide-angle camera and apertures of f/1.9 and f/2.2 respectively.

Other major features of the device include 32-Bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, Boombox Speaker for improved audio playback. The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery.

Connectivity features of the smartphone include 4G VoLTE compatibility, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, GLONASS, USB 3.1 Type-C 1.0 connector, gyro, proximity, and most importantly a 3.5mm audio jack. The device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.