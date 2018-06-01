LG unveils V35 ThinQ and V35+ ThinQ phones with dual-rear camera

LG has officially launched latest flagship smartphones LG V35 ThinQ & V35+ ThinQ. The launch comes on the back of the company launching LG V30S ThinQ at the Mobile World Congress 2018 edition.

The phones sport top-of-the-line hardware specifications and comes with a metal frame design with a glass back and front. Notably the only difference between LG V35 ThinQ and V35+ ThinQ is while V35 comes with 64GB storage, v35+ comes with 128GB storage option.

The IP68 and MIL-STD 810G compliant waterproof devices are the latest addition to LG’s FullVision display series and will be rolled out into the US market in June before making its debut into Asia, Middle East, and Africa. Like in most cases, the prices will be announced by the company only after the phones start rolling out.

Specifications

The phone has 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm form factor and weighs in at 157 grams. The device sports the same 6-inch FullVision Quad-HD+ OLED display as LG V30S ThinQ. The HDR-10 compliant screen comes with thin bezels at the top and bottom has a display resolution of 1440*2880p and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Surprisingly, LG has bucked the latest trend of coming out devices with a notch display. The phone sports 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC and DTS X 3D Surround Sound for hi-quality sound.

The device is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor combined with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage option which can be expanded by up to 2TB using microSD card.

The device sports dual rear camera with a 16MP Super wide angle lens + 16MP Standard angle lens with aperture rate of f/1.9 and f/1.6 aperture rate. While the Super wide angle lens has a 107° field of view, the standard angle lens has 71° field of view. The AI-based camera features 19 shooting modes enabling users to click better quality images. There is an 8MP wide angle lens at the front with an aperture rate of f/1.9 for video calling, selfies, etc.

The phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and is powered by a 3,300mAh battery which supports Wireless Charging and Quick Charge 3.0 Technology. Miscellaneous features on the device include Super Bright Camera, Super Far Field Voice Recognition, Googles Lens, Google Daydream, Voice Recognition, Face Recognition, rear-mounted fingerprint Sensor, FM Radio.

The phone comes in two colour variants - New Aurora Black, New Platinum Gray.