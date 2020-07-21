App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor launched with 4K IPS display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time

The LG UltraGear 27GN950 gaming monitor is priced at USD 799.99 (Roughly Rs 59,800) in the US markets and is arriving in India soon.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

LG just announced the UltraGear 27GN950 gaming monitor for enthusiast gamers. The gaming monitor was first unveiled at CES 2020 and is only now making its way to select markets across the globe. The LG UltraGear 27GN950 is a 4K IPS high refresh rate gaming monitor.

The LG UltraGear 27GN950 gaming monitor is priced at USD 799.99 (Roughly Rs 59,800) and is available in North American, Asian, European, and select other markets. While pricing in India has not been revealed yet, a listing on LG’s Indian website says it will be “coming soon”.

The LG UltraGear 27GN950 monitor features a 27-inch IPS panel with a 4K (3,840*2,160 pixels) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time. The monitor also boasts a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 1000:1 contrast ratio. Additionally, the screen covers 98 percent of DCI-P3 colour gamut and features 400 nits of brightness.

Close

LG_Gaming (1)

related news

LG’s 4K gaming monitor has been certified for HDR10 and DisplayHDR 600 content. It also Nvidia G-Syn and AMD FreeSync compatible, so it won’t matter if you use an AMD or Nvidia graphics card. The monitor is also colour calibrated for professional use.

In terms of design, the UltraGear gaming monitor features slim bezels on all four sides. It has a stylish back panel with red accents and sphere-shaped customisable RGB lighting. For connectivity, the monitor gets a DisplayPort, a USB downstream and an upstream port, a headphone jack, and two HDMI ports. The monitor can be mounted on a wall or can be used with the stand.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 06:49 pm

tags #gaming #LG

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.