LG announces StandbyME, a 27-inch battery powered TV that can be wheeled around where you want

(Image Courtesy: LG)

LG has made a TV that is battery powered and can be moved around using a stand with wheels. It's a 27-inch TV called StandbyME and comes with a height-adjustable stand that has wheels built into the base.

If you want, you can also detach the screen from the stand and place it wherever you want. While on the stand, the TV can be rotated, swivelled or titled. LG says that the TV can last up to three hours on a single charge.

Another neat thing, is that the screen supports touch input and LG plans to support streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. There is also support for NFC and the TV has a USB port and HDMI port, for more connectivity options.

Besides StandbyME, LG also unveiled an OLED TV that has been designed to be leant against a wall. The display has a fabric cover for protection, that can be lowered or raised with the help of the remote.

There is also a mode where part of the display is covered by the fabric screen protector, letting just the top half of the screen display time or notifications. The Objet TV as its called uses LG's Evo OLED panel and has a built in 4.2-channel speaker system.

LG has not announced any pricing or launch details for the TVs so far but that shouldn't be too far away as CES 2022 is just around the corner.