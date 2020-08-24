LG Q92 5G launched with Snapdragon 765G, quad rear cameras, IP68 rating: All you need to know

LG recently launched another mid-range 5G smartphone under the previously leaked Q series. Now, the LG Q92 5G arrives as a more affordable variant of the LG Velvet 5G. The LG Q92 5G has only been unveiled in South Korea for the moment, with international availability yet to be revealed.

LG Q92 5G Price

The LG Q92 5G is priced at KRW 499,000 (Roughly Rs 31,200) and is available in a single 6GB/128GB variant. The phones will go on sale in South Korea on August 26.

LG Q92 5G Specs

The LG Q92 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The LG Velvet arrived in the same configuration but also has an 8GB variant. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support. The phone boots LG’s UX 9 on top of Android 10. The LG Q92 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Q92 opts for a hole-punch camera cutout on the top that houses a 32 MP selfie camera. The Q92 has a quad-camera setup on the back in a unique layout. The rear camera setup features a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro snapper, and a 5 MP depth sensor.

The LG Q92 boasts a MIL-STD-810G and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone is also equipped with stereo speakers. Going by the spec sheet alone, the LG Q92 5G is almost indistinguishable from the LG Velvet, which will make the latter a tough sell.