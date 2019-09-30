LG Q60 launched in India with MIL-STD 810G-certified build quality

For a better audio experience, LG Q60 supports DTS: X 3D Surround Sound tech for a 7.1 surround sound experience.
LG has launched a new smartphone in the budget category called Q60. The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,490 and comes in a single storage variant. The LG Q60 comes with a MIL-STD 810G-certified build quality for better durability.
LG Q60 specifications include a 6.26-inch HD+ FullVision display with a 720 X 1520 resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features a waterdrop notch at the top for the front-facing camera.
Performance unit comes with a 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 Octa-core SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded using a microSD card up to 2TB.
There is a 3,500 mAh battery on the LG Q60 which falls short of the competition.
Optics include a triple-camera setup with a 16MP f/2.0 primary camera, a 5MP 120-degree field of view ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The notch houses a 13MP front camera for selfies and face unlock.
For a better audio experience, LG Q60 supports DTS: X 3D Surround Sound tech for a 7.1 surround sound experience. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for securely unlocking the device.LG has priced at Q60 at Rs 13,490. The smartphone comes in a single 3GB + 64GB variant in Moroccan Blue colour.