LG Q52 launched with MediaTek P35, 48 MP Quad rear cameras, 4,000 mAh battery: Everything you need to know

LG recently debuted a new mid-range smartphone in its Q series for the South Korean market. The LG Q52 is priced at 330,000 Korean won (Roughly Rs 21,600). The handset can be found on the official LG Korea website. It will also be made available through online and offline retail channels.

The LG Q52 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. You also get 64GB of storage in-built, with a microSD card slot for storage expansion. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery, which charges through a USB-C port.

The LG Q52 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cutout on the top. The camera cutout houses a 13 MP shooter for selfies. On the back, the phone opts for a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor, 5 MP ultrawide shooter, and two sensors for depth and a dedicated macro mode. Two LED flashes sit at the bottom of the camera module.

Connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth 5.0 and USB-C. The fingerprint reader is mounted to the side of the device, while a Google Assistant button and volume rocker sit on the left. The Q52 also supports NFC, while the MIL-STD-810G compliance ensures it will work in both extremely high and low temperatures. The LG Q52 is available in Silky White and Silky Red colours.