LG K42 launched in India with MediaTek P22 SoC, Quad-Camera Setup: Check Price, Specs, Availability

The LG K42 is is a budget-friendly version that is available in a single 3GB/64GB variant.

Moneycontrol News
January 25, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST

LG recently announced a new smartphone in India in its K series. The LG K42 is a budget-friendly rugged handset that was initially launched last year and is now making its way to India.

LG K42 Price 

The LG K42’s price in India is set at Rs 10,990 and is available in a single 3GB/64GB variant. The LG K42 comes in Green and Gray colour options. The LG K42 will be available on Flipkart from January 26. The company is offering a two-year warranty with the phone as well as a free one-time screen replacement.

LG K42 Specs 

The LG K42 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The phone sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (1600x720 pixels) resolution with a punch-hole display, which houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

On the back, the LG K42 opts for a 13 MP primary camera, a 5 MP ultrawide camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The handset opts for a 4,000 mAh battery with Micro USB charging.

The phone features a headphone jack, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The LG K42 also features MIL-STD 810G compliance for ruggedness.
TAGS: #LG #smartphones
first published: Jan 25, 2021 12:04 pm

