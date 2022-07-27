LG has launched the LG One:Quick Flex in India; check price, specs

(Image Courtesy: LG)

LG has launched its easy-to-move, customizable and movable display the LG One: Quick Flex in India. The display comes with a movable stand, that allows you to lug it wherever you want.

The bezel-less 43-inch 4K UHD display can be swiveled to fit in both landscape and portrait orientations and has U-IPS panel with 350 nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut, 10-bit color reproduction and a 9ms response time.

This is meant for both personal and commercial use, and can serve as a handy tool for classes, meetings and can also be used as digital signage. It runs Microsoft's Windows 10T Enterprise Edition, and comes with features like screen capture, file sharing, split views, support for stylus pens, launcher bar and support for apps.

"Our lives are an endless succession of contact and communication with one another. May it be family, friends, co-workers, or business partners, we are constantly interacting with people no matter where we are," said LG's Hemendu Sinha.

"We wanted to make this interaction and communication experience easy & pleasant without any limitations of time and space. This led to the launch of LG One:Quick Series that allows users to do multiple things they want simply and quickly with one device. Now one can focus on this life and spend their time on things that are far more valuable and important," Sinha added.

The display runs on AMD's Ryzen R1505G processor, with a Radeon Vega GPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC internal storage. As for I/O ports, the Quick Flex has support for 2 HDMI connections, 1 USB Type-C port, 1 RJ45 port, 2 USB Type-A ports, and DisplayPort. It also has support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.2.

The device has been priced at Rs. 3,50,000 in India