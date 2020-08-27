LG air purifier mask | Check out this mask with dual fans and up to eight-hours of battery life

LG has officially unveiled a new portable air purifier that can be worn as a face mask. The PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is the first of its kind smart face mask that is touted to help address the shortage of disposable masks which resulted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to LG, the new wearable air purifier is also designed to replace inconsistent or less effective homemade masks worn by some people.

LG’s new wearable air purifier will be showcased at IFA 2020 in September. The South Korea-based tech giant will make the PuriCare available by the fourth quarter of 2020, with details of pricing to be revealed at the time of its launch.

LG first announced the smart mask back in July, with The Korea Herald reporting that the company would donate 2,000 wearable air purifiers to a university hospital in Seoul. A company executive claimed that LG hoped that the mask would make it easier for first responders and medical staff to wear masks for prolonged periods.

LG’s wearable air purifier uses two H13 HEPA filters to purify the air, similar to how a regular air purifier operates. The face mask features dual fans with three-speed levels that automatically speed up or slow down to assists with air intake and reduce resistance while exhaling, respectively. Additionally, LG claims that the PuriCare’s respiratory sensor can detect the cycle and volume of the wearer’s breath and adjust the fans accordingly.

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier packs an 820 mAh battery that provides up to eight hours of use in low power mode and up to two hours in high-power mode. The wearable air purifier features an ergonomic design that limits air leakage around the chin and nose.

LG’s smart mask arrives with a case to charge the mask, which is also equipped with ultraviolet (UV) LED lights. The LG ThinQ mobile app will also send notifications when the filters need to be replaced, while the ear straps are replaceable and recyclable.