Lexus confirms LC 500h grand tourer for India

Lexus has officially confirmed that its latest grand tourer is coming to the Indian market, named the LC 500h. Three years after its global debut, the luxury tourer could be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The luxury division of Japanese automobile manufacturer Toyota, Lexus, is offering the LC in two configurations. It includes the LC 500 which gets a naturally aspirated 5-litre V8 engine and the LC 500h which gets a V6 engine mated to two electric motors. Lexus has confirmed that it will only be launching the hybrid version in India.

The 3.5-litre V6 engine in the LC 500h makes an output of 300 PS of maximum power and 348 Nm of peak torque. The two electric motors bump up the power to 354 PS, while the power is delivered via rear-wheel-drive. The powertrain is mated to an electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. This gives the car a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds with a top speed limited to 250 km/h.

The interiors are equipped with a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa integration, Wi-Fi, dynamic voice control and a 12-speaker sound system. It gets an optional 13-speaker setup from Mark Levinson as well.

Safety features include an optional limited-slip differential (LSD), pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, all-speed dynamic radar cruise control and intelligent high beam (IHB), among others.