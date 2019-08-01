App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lexus confirms LC 500h grand tourer for India

Lexus has confirmed that it will only be launching the hybrid version in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Lexus has officially confirmed that its latest grand tourer is coming to the Indian market, named the LC 500h. Three years after its global debut, the luxury tourer could be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The luxury division of Japanese automobile manufacturer Toyota, Lexus, is offering the LC in two configurations. It includes the LC 500 which gets a naturally aspirated 5-litre V8 engine and the LC 500h which gets a V6 engine mated to two electric motors. Lexus has confirmed that it will only be launching the hybrid version in India.

The 3.5-litre V6 engine in the LC 500h makes an output of 300 PS of maximum power and 348 Nm of peak torque. The two electric motors bump up the power to 354 PS, while the power is delivered via rear-wheel-drive. The powertrain is mated to an electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. This gives the car a 0-100 km/h time of 4.7 seconds with a top speed limited to 250 km/h.

Close

The interiors are equipped with a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa integration, Wi-Fi, dynamic voice control and a 12-speaker sound system. It gets an optional 13-speaker setup from Mark Levinson as well.

related news

Safety features include an optional limited-slip differential (LSD), pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, all-speed dynamic radar cruise control and intelligent high beam (IHB), among others.

Lexus is expected to price the LC 500h around the Rs 1 crore mark (ex-showroom) and will pit it against the upcoming BMW 8 series.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 05:49 pm

tags #Auto #LC 500h #Lexus #Technology #trends

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.