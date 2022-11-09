Lexar launches Professional NM800PRO PCIe Gen4 solid-state drive in India

Lexar has announced the availability of the Professional NM800PRO M.2 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) in India. The hard drive can use four PCIe 4.0 lanes and comes with a heatsink option to keep temperatures in check.

Lexar says that the SSD has been designed for hardcore gamers, professionals and creators, who require high memory speeds for greater performance. The SSD has an integrated heatsink and spreader, which the company says allows it to maintain higher speeds on Sony's PlayStation 5 console and PCs.

The Professional NM800PRO has a read speed of up to 7500MB/s and up to 6500MB/s write speed. It comes in multiple variants starting with 512GB, and goes up to 2TB.

It is also shock- and vibration-resistant and has no moving parts. It uses a 12nm controller for longer battery life and lower power consumption. Lexar says that the heatsink is also able to reduce temperatures by up to 30 percent compared to the competition.

“We are excited to bring the all-new Lexar Professional NM800PRO M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe SSD in India, the fastest speed in the NVME Heatsink from Lexar, which is designed for data-heavy applications such as gaming, design, and more," said Gaurav Mathur, Director, Lexar Co. Limited.

“With its superior technology and brilliant performance, we believe the product will be an excellent choice for PC enthusiasts and professionals looking to upgrade their system," Mathur added.

The price of Lexar Professional NM800 PRO starts at Rs 12,999 in India.