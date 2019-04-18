App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Leveraging Analytics: Stakeholder buy-in and other best practices

When you start the Analytics journey, there are several issues which one needs to overcome in order to operationalize it. First and foremost, is to identify a problem and develop the appropriate model to address the same.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Ashwin B

Analytics is something that as a management team we believed could add significant value over the medium-to-long term to our organization. We hence decided to invest in developing our capability and incubated the Business Analytics unit at Exide Life Insurance. Incubating a separate unit ensured there were no issues for getting the requisite budget allocation and at the same time, the operating departments did not need to justify a ROI.

When you start the Analytics journey, there are several issues which one needs to overcome in order to operationalize it. First and foremost, is to identify a problem and develop the appropriate model to address the same. Then comes the significant challenge of convincing the stakeholders and their teams about the efficacy of the model as well as agree on the interventions to be undertaken. It is imperative to get the teams to believe that, in the next few years, this initiative will contribute in improving the overall quality of the business.

Second, senior management endorsement is crucial. Ideally this needs to come from the CXO level, be it CEO, COO or CFO - it needs to be endorsed by atleast one of them, this is my firm belief. It should not be something which is left to the department alone to run.

Third, I would strongly advise having a separate department setup (even if it is a really small one with just a handful of people) rather that have one or two people floating around in different departments trying to do analytics, which in my view, has limited value. This would ensure a dedicated focus on developing the analytics capability and also be able to cross skill the resources within the team, leading to better retention of the team over the long term.

Fourth would be to have patience. Apart from a thorough understanding of the business, time is also needed to build these models, test it and validate the results. It is important to have an open mind and keep at it as some of the models might work while others might not. We too have had our share of failures which led us to rework on our model multiple times. Our journey started 7- 8 years ago and today it has reached a stage wherein we have firmly embedded it across select business processes.

So in order for Business Analytics to succeed, it has to be a leap of faith in terms of belief, backed with money and senior management time. Also, as I mentioned earlier, one needs to have patience and give it some time to actually work out. In some ways it is like a child that one needs to give time to understand and grow.

We started our journey focusing on the business we believed would have the maximum impact first which has been on Risk mitigation at the time of onboarding new customers followed by improving operational efficiency of our new business and renewal collection processes. Now we are looking at the other lines of business where we can add value including Marketing analytics, Salesforce analytics.

I firmly believe that while we have a separate Business Analytics team, they have to be closely integrated with our existing functions. At the end of the day, analytics will work if you can modify your existing processes or take a completely differentiated approach basis the learnings/analysis. That is how one can build a successful Analytics practice within the existing organization and derive the benefits from the same. In fact, we have just sought and obtained internal approvals to increase the investment in Analytics by 40 percent over the course of next year and I am very eager to see the new developments.

Ashwin B COO Exide Life Insurance

The author is the Chief Operating Officer at Exide Life Insurance.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 04:52 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #InsuranceTech #Technology

