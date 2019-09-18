App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2019 08:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Less than half of financial services firms to meet LIBOR transition deadline: Accenture Report

The average interest rate at which major global banks borrow from one another, LIBOR is linked to around US$400 trillion in financial instruments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While most banks, insurers and capital markets firms have plans to transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) — which regulators are set to phase out at the end of 2021 — less than half (47%) are confident they have the necessary talent and capabilities to complete the transition by then, according to a new report from Accenture.

The average interest rate at which major global banks borrow from one another, LIBOR is linked to around US$400 trillion in financial instruments, including credit swaps, securitizations, student loans and mortgages.

The report, titled “Liboration: A Practical Way to Thrive in Transition Uncertainty” and based on a survey of 127 financial services institutions and 50 corporates globally, notes that 84% of the institutions have LIBOR transition plans in place. However, four in 10 (41%) admit to lacking a unified and consistent approach across business lines; only one in five (20%) consider themselves operationally ready for the transition; and even fewer (18%) describe their LIBOR transition program as “mature” — i.e., with operationalized systems, remediated legal agreements, fully documented product flows, and compliance to regulatory requirements.

Close

The report suggests that firms use the transition to consider opportunities to transform their operating models and infrastructures; identify which products, both existing and new, will need to be updated to incorporate the new rates; and consider their liquidity and capital positions post-transition, based on their strategy and pace of transition.

related news

“Past experience and our data suggest that transformations of this magnitude will be longer, costlier and more complex than anticipated,” said Samantha Regan, global lead for the regulatory remediation & compliance transformation group within Accenture’s Finance & Risk practice. “The findings indicate that few firms have a holistic transition approach across business units or geographies. There’s a plethora of challenges to consider, including their vendors’ product readiness; unvalidated assumptions in product design and transition timing, which could lead to lending or trading book profit and loss uncertainties; and customer confusion about the transition.”

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 18, 2019 08:45 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.