Less than half of financial services firms to meet LIBOR transition deadline: Accenture Report

While most banks, insurers and capital markets firms have plans to transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) — which regulators are set to phase out at the end of 2021 — less than half (47%) are confident they have the necessary talent and capabilities to complete the transition by then, according to a new report from Accenture.

The average interest rate at which major global banks borrow from one another, LIBOR is linked to around US$400 trillion in financial instruments, including credit swaps, securitizations, student loans and mortgages.

The report, titled “Liboration: A Practical Way to Thrive in Transition Uncertainty” and based on a survey of 127 financial services institutions and 50 corporates globally, notes that 84% of the institutions have LIBOR transition plans in place. However, four in 10 (41%) admit to lacking a unified and consistent approach across business lines; only one in five (20%) consider themselves operationally ready for the transition; and even fewer (18%) describe their LIBOR transition program as “mature” — i.e., with operationalized systems, remediated legal agreements, fully documented product flows, and compliance to regulatory requirements.

The report suggests that firms use the transition to consider opportunities to transform their operating models and infrastructures; identify which products, both existing and new, will need to be updated to incorporate the new rates; and consider their liquidity and capital positions post-transition, based on their strategy and pace of transition.