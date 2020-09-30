Lenovo's foldable ThinkPad X1 Fold tablet is now available on pre-order at a starting price of $2,500

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, the world’s first foldable tablet is finally here! First announced in May 2019 and previously expected to arrive in the first half of 2020, the ThinkPad X1 Fold is up for pre-order and will be ready to ship in the coming weeks.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is powered by an Intel Core i5-L16G7 processor with 5 cores and 5 threads, a 1.4 GHz base and 3.0 GHz boost frequencies. The processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and NVMe SSD storage up to 1TB. The ThinkPad X1 runs on Windows 10 and packs a 50Wh battery and charges over USB-C with the added 65W power brick.

The ThinkPad X1 sports a 13.3-inch OLED panel with a 4:3 aspect ratio. The screen features a 2,048*1,536 pixels resolution with 300 nits of brightness and 95 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the ThinkPad X1 is more of a laptop cum tablet rather than a phablet.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 weighs less than a kilo at 999 grams and measures 236.0 x 158.2 x 27.8 mm when folded. The foldable tablet also comes with a leather cover and integrated kickstand. The ThinkPad X1 comes with a Bluetooth keyword with a touchpad and eye loop to hold the Mod Pen stylus.

The keyboard fits between the two halves of the display, which means that you can use it as a laptop. The notebook supports Wi-Fi 6 and also comes with optional 5G connectivity. The ThinkPad X1 Fold features two USB-C ports. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is available for pre-order at a starting price of $2,500 (Roughly Rs 1,84,400).