Lenovo Yoga Pro 13s Carbon to launch soon; ultra-lightweight laptop will weigh less than a kilo

Lenovo recently dropped a ton of new laptops with the latest Intel and AMD hardware under its Yoga and Yoga Slim lineup. However, one notable omission was the the company’s flagship Carbon or ThinkPad laptops.

And while there is still no information about the ThinkPad series, one Carbon machine might be unveiled in the near future. Lenovo recently took to Weibo to give us a teaser of the upcoming Yoga Pro 13s Carbon. While there is no official information about the notebook, Lenovo has confirmed it will weigh little under a kg at 995 grams or around two pounds.

The Yoga Pro 13s Carbon will offer powerful performance in a slim form factor and feature an elegant white colour. The name of the notebook also suggests that it will feature a 13-inch screen. While information about the Yoga Pro 13s Carbon is relatively scarce, some unofficial leaks have provided certain details about the notebook.

The Yoga Pro 13s Carbon's processor is reportedly based on Intel’s Tiger Lake processor with up to four cores and Intel’s new Xe-LP integrated GPU. The unit is also expected to pack a 50Wh battery that can deliver up to 16 hours of power on a single charge. The notebook could feature premium audio courtesy of Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Lenovo Yoga Pro 13s Carbon will likely get a 13.3-inch display with QHD (2560*1600) resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel is also said to be able to cover 100-percent of the sRGB colour space. So far, Lenovo has only teased the Yoga Pro 13s Carbon in China, with no concrete information if the notebook will hit international markets.