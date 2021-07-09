MARKET NEWS

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 two-in-one laptops launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i features a starting price of Rs 79,999 in India, while the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 starts from Rs 29,999.

Moneycontrol News
July 09, 2021 / 07:10 PM IST

Lenovo just dropped two new detachable laptops in India. The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 are 2-in-1 laptops that can double as both laptops and tablets by detaching the keyboard from the bottom. The Yoga Duet 7i runs on the latest 11th Gen Intel processor paired with Intel’s Iris Xe graphics.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3 Price in India

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i features a starting price of Rs 79,999 in India, while the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 starts from Rs 29,999. The two detachable notebooks will go on sale starting July 12. The IdeaPad Duet 3 comes in a Graphite Grey case, while the Duet 7i is available in a Slate Grey.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i  Specs 

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU paired with integrated Iris Xe graphics. The notebook comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The 2-in-1 notebook sports a 13-inch WQHD 2K IPS touch panel with 450 nits of brightness.

The Yoga Duet 7i notebook features a 5 MP rear camera and a 5 MP infrared camera on the front. Lenovo claims that the Duet 7i can deliver up to 10.8 hours of battery life. The laptop also supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, and Dolby Atmos. The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i packs three USB Type-C ports, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack. It weighs 1.16kg, while the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Specs

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 sports a 10.23-inch WUXGA (1080p) IPS display with 330 nits of brightness. The Duet 3 is powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. It also comes with an integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600. The 2-in-1 notebook will offer up to seven hours of battery life. The IdeaPad Duet 3 features a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP selfie camera.
