Lenovo VP claims the Z6 Pro would sport an incredible 100-megapixel camera

Chinese device maker Lenovo teased a 5G Z6 Pro smartphone during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 which would have a HyperVision camera. The smartphone is said to be released in April, and Lenovo VP Chang Cheng has teased the device with a “billion level pixels”, which could mean the device would sport a 100MP camera.

If the claims are true, the Lenovo Z6 Pro will become the first smartphone to sport a 100MP camera. A report by IT Home states that the device would have an in-display fingerprint scanner and wireless charging. Lenovo has already announced that Hyper Video and Super Macro modes would be supported in the camera app.

Further, MySmartPrice reported about Qualcomm’s announcement in 2018 about its processors supporting images with more than 100MP resolution. It is rumoured that the Z6 Pro would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and paired with 12GB RAM. No other details like the storage options or screen size are available at the moment.

Cheng had announced that the Z6 Pro would be released on March 27 but later postponed it to April. The claims however, should be taken with a pinch of salt as Lenovo has a reputation for making exaggerated claims and then failing. Last year, the company claimed to release the Z5 with an all-screen display with no bezels. Later the phone was launched with a huge chin bezel and a big notch at the top.