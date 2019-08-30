App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lenovo to launch Z6 Pro with four cameras and Snapdragon 855 SoC to launch on September 5

Lenovo is also planning to launch the entry-level A6 Note and mid-range K10 Note with the Z6 Pro.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Lenovo recently announced that its flagship Z6 Pro would reach Indian markets in September with a launch event scheduled for the 5th. The Chinese smartphone maker also plans to launch two affordable smartphones alongside the Z6 Pro. And, while the Z6 Pro isn’t an affordable smartphone, it does deliver excellent value for money.

Lenovo has not been active in the country for a while now, focusing on the growing the Moto brand. The smartphone manufacturer is making a comeback with the launch of the Z6 Pro in Indian markets. The Z6 Pro launched in China in April in the sub-30K price segment. In Indian markets, the Z6 Pro is expected to compete with the Redmi K20 Pro, OnePlus 7 and Asus 6z.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro offers an excellent value-for-money proposition, especially in the flagship killer market segment. The Z6 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of in-built storage. However, Lenovo also offers a 12GB RAM, 512GB storage variant of the device, but we’ll have to wait to find out which devices will come to India.

The Z6 Pro is capable of competing with flagship handsets in every area. In terms of display, the device sports an FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 403 ppi and HDR 10 support. The Z6 Pro runs on the latest Android 9 Pie with the ZUI 11.1 skin. The device is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery with 27W fast-charging support.

In terms of optics, the Z6 Pro is retrofitted with a quad-camera setup that compromises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel telephoto lens, 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the front of the phone houses a 32 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 05:04 pm

tags #Lenovo #smartphones #Xiaomi

