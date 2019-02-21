Lenovo teases Z6 Pro ahead of the Mobile World Congress

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is the first smartphone to sport the Snapdragon 855 SoC

With little over a couple of days to go for the Mobile World Congress to commence in Barcelona, Lenovo teased the launch of a new Z6 Pro. Lenovo’s announcement came as a major surprise, as the company released the Z5 Pro GT a few months ago.

Other than the name of the new handset, Lenovo hasn’t provided any details. However, the concentric circles in the image do hint to a possible in-display fingerprint sensor.

Notably, Lenovo became the first company to announce a smartphone with the Snapdragon 855 chipset in December last year. The Z5 Pro GT featured some eye-watering stats with the new 855 chipset and a whopping 12GB of RAM.

Lenovo also launched a mid-range Z5 Pro in China last year. The phone, powered by the Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 and backed by 6GB of RAM, delivered impressive performance numbers for its price. Without any confirmation from Lenovo, we’re yet to see if the Z6 Pro will succeed Lenovo’s flagship Z5 Pro GT or mid-range Z5 Pro.

The Z6 Pro could also mark Lenovo’s foray into 5G. Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, LG and Huawei have all recently announced 5G versions of their latest flagships. We’ve already seen a 5G model of the Samsung Galaxy S10, and OnePlus has all-but confirmed a 5G model. And when you consider all specs of the Z5 Pro GT fall in line with the flagships of 2019, it does make sense to introduce a 5G variant.

Both the Lenovo Z5 Pro and Z5 Pro GT aren’t launched out of Chinese markets. So, could the Z6 Pro be a global variant? At this point, with the information Lenovo has laid out, all one can do is speculate.

On the back of both the Z5 Pro and Z5 Pro GT, it’ll be interesting to see if Lenovo can pull the rug out from under one of the big boys' feet at MWC 2019.