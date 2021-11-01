Lenovo reportedly working on a new dual-screen laptop for upcoming ThinkBook Plus

Source: Evleaks

Dual-screen devices are gaining popularity in the tech world. The Microsoft Surface Duo, Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo and ZenBook Duo models are making major strides towards normalising the dual-screen form factor for laptops. Now, Lenovo is also looking to get into the dual-screen act.



After making its first laptop with a foldable display, Lenovo is now working on a new dual-screen concept. Tipster Evan Blass recently leaked an upcoming device called the ThinkBook Plus. The ThinkBook Plus appears to be a 17-inch laptop with a second screen on the right of the keyboard.

It appears that the ThinkBook Plus will opt for a full-size keyboard with a large trackpad and a rather wide display. However, a second screen will replace the Numpad on the right of the keyboard. The image shows the second screen being used with a stylus, which suggests that it could be used for sketching.

Other specifications of the ThinkBook Plus are unknown, though it will likely use an AMD 5000 series or a 12th Gen Intel processor. We could also see the device use dedicated graphics from Nvidia.

Unlike the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo, the rumoured ThinkBook Plus’ second screen will likely have a singular primary use case, which seems to be drawing at the moment.

The ZenBook Pro Duo’s second screen can be used for everything from multitasking to editing. As of now, it isn’t clear when the ThinkBook Plus will be revealed but we expect it to arrive during CES 2022.