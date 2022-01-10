Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone design revealed in official video

Lenovo's first gaming smartphone of 2022 is set to arrive in China soon. The Lenovo Legion Y90 was slated to arrive in China on January 1, although that didn’t seem to be the case. However, Lenovo recently teased a video of its upcoming gaming smartphone’s design.

The post on Weibo reveals that the Legion Y90 will also feature a rear camera module in the middle of the phone, similar to what we saw on the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel. The teaser video shows a dual-rear camera setup on the back with an LED Flash. Additionally, you can also see an RGB Legion logo in the camera module.

The phone also appears to feature a metal build as we see the antenna lines on the frame. On the front, the video reveals a selfie camera on the top right corner of the screen as opposed to the side of the phone like we saw on the Legion Phone Duel. It seems evident here that the design of the phone is tailored towards offering better ergonomics for mobile gamers.

Lenovo has confirmed that the handset will run ZUI and feature tweaks for a better gaming experience. The Legion Y90 also boasts a speaker grille on the top and will come with a dual-engine air-cooled system to offer sustained performance.

Lenovo previously confirmed that the Legion Y90 would feature a 6.92-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate and HDR support. Other details about the Legion Y90 is yet to be revealed, but we should get more information in the coming days.