MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone design revealed in official video

The Lenovo Legion Y90 will feature a rear camera module in the middle of the phone as opposed to the top.

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

Lenovo's first gaming smartphone of 2022 is set to arrive in China soon. The Lenovo Legion Y90 was slated to arrive in China on January 1, although that didn’t seem to be the case. However, Lenovo recently teased a video of its upcoming gaming smartphone’s design.

The post on Weibo reveals that the Legion Y90 will also feature a rear camera module in the middle of the phone, similar to what we saw on the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel. The teaser video shows a dual-rear camera setup on the back with an LED Flash. Additionally, you can also see an RGB Legion logo in the camera module.

The phone also appears to feature a metal build as we see the antenna lines on the frame. On the front, the video reveals a selfie camera on the top right corner of the screen as opposed to the side of the phone like we saw on the Legion Phone Duel. It seems evident here that the design of the phone is tailored towards offering better ergonomics for mobile gamers.

Lenovo has confirmed that the handset will run ZUI and feature tweaks for a better gaming experience. The Legion Y90 also boasts a speaker grille on the top and will come with a dual-engine air-cooled system to offer sustained performance.

Lenovo previously confirmed that the Legion Y90 would feature a 6.92-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate and HDR support. Other details about the Legion Y90 is yet to be revealed, but we should get more information in the coming days.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #gaming #Lenovo #Lenovo Legion #mobile gaming #smartphones
first published: Jan 10, 2022 12:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.