    Lenovo Legion Y70 launched with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz OLED Display

    The Lenovo Legion Y70 features a starting price of CNY 2,970 (Roughly Rs 35,000) for the 8GB/128GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 19, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST

    Lenovo has unveiled a new flagship smartphone in China. The Lenovo Legion Y70 is the latest smartphone in the company’s Legion series and ditches the side-mounted pop-up selfie camera for a more traditional design.

    Lenovo Legion Y70 Price

    The Lenovo Legion Y70 features a starting price of CNY 2,970 (Roughly Rs 35,000) for the 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Legion is also available in 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB variants that are priced at CNY 3,370 (Roughly Rs 40,000) and CNY 4,270 (Roughly Rs 50,000), respectively. The Lenovo Legion Y70 is currently only available in China and is unlikely to be released in global markets.

    Lenovo Legion Y70 Specifications

    The Lenovo Legion Y70 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 5,100 mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. The Y70 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

    The screen boasts a 144Hz Adaptive refresh rate and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. According to Lenovo, the Legion Y70 is only 7.9mm thick, while its body is made from aviation-grade aluminium and a CNC-craved metal frame. The Legion Y70 comes in Titanium Grey, Ice White, and Blaze Red colours.

    In terms of optics, the Legion Y70 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter and a final 2 MP sensor. On the front, the Legion Y70 boasts a 16 MP selfie camera. The Legion Y70 runs on Android 12 based on ZUI 14.
    Tags: #Lenovo #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 03:12 pm
