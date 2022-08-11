Lenovo Legion Y70 gaming smartphone launching on August 18

Lenovo is gearing up to launch a new gaming smartphone this month. The Lenovo Legion Y70 is arriving in China next week as the company’s latest flagship smartphone. Lenovo did confirm a few specifications of the Legion Y70 ahead of its launch.

First off, the Lenovo Legion Y70 is debuting in China on August 18 at 07:00 pm local time. Lenovo has confirmed that the Legion Y70 will pack a 5,100 mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. Lenovo claims the phone can charge from 0 to 80 percent in 34 minutes. Lenovo also claims that the phone can deliver up to 8.5 hours of gaming and up to 35 hours of music playback.

For optics, the Lenovo Legion Y70 will feature a 50 MP primary camera with 1/1.5-inch sensor size and OIS support. The main camera will be paired with a 13 MP ultrawide camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. There’s no word about the specifications and front camera or whether it will pop out from the middle of the device like past Legion gaming phones.

The Lenovo Legion Y70 is also expected to sport an AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is also touted to deliver up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Legion Y70 will run on Android 12 with the ZUI 13 skin. The Lenovo Legion Y70 will be offered in silver, red, and black colours.

Lenovo isn’t likely to take the Legion Y70 global and the phone won’t likely get a debut in India as well. We should get more details about the Lenovo Legion Y70 in the coming days.