English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Lenovo Legion Y70 gaming smartphone launching on August 18

    Lenovo did confirm a few specifications of the Legion Y70 ahead of its launch.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 11, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

    Lenovo is gearing up to launch a new gaming smartphone this month. The Lenovo Legion Y70 is arriving in China next week as the company’s latest flagship smartphone. Lenovo did confirm a few specifications of the Legion Y70 ahead of its launch.

    First off, the Lenovo Legion Y70 is debuting in China on August 18 at 07:00 pm local time. Lenovo has confirmed that the Legion Y70 will pack a 5,100 mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. Lenovo claims the phone can charge from 0 to 80 percent in 34 minutes. Lenovo also claims that the phone can deliver up to 8.5 hours of gaming and up to 35 hours of music playback.

    For optics, the Lenovo Legion Y70 will feature a 50 MP primary camera with 1/1.5-inch sensor size and OIS support. The main camera will be paired with a 13 MP ultrawide camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. There’s no word about the specifications and front camera or whether it will pop out from the middle of the device like past Legion gaming phones.

    The Lenovo Legion Y70 is also expected to sport an AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is also touted to deliver up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Legion Y70 will run on Android 12 with the ZUI 13 skin. The Lenovo Legion Y70 will be offered in silver, red, and black colours.

    Lenovo isn’t likely to take the Legion Y70 global and the phone won’t likely get a debut in India as well. We should get more details about the Lenovo Legion Y70 in the coming days.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #gaming #Lenovo #smartphones
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 04:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.