Lenovo Legion Slim 7 with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 mobile GPU launched in India

Lenovo has officially unveiled a new gaming laptop in India. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is one of the slimmest gaming laptops in the world. The Legion Slim 7 arrives with AMD and Nvidia hardware and runs on the latest Windows 11 OS.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Price in India

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is priced at Rs 1,44,990 in India and is available on Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive stores, and all online and offline channel partners from today, February 28. The Legion Slim 7 is available in a single Shadow Black colour.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Specifications

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 mobile GPU. The laptop also comes with 2x8G of RAM and 1TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. It also comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and three months of Game Pass. The Legion Slim 7 weighs around 1.9 kg and measures less than 18mm thick.

Lenovo slim and light gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440 pixels) IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. The display features Free-Sync, G-Sync, DC dimming, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and Dolby Vision.

The Legion Slim 7 features a 180-degree hinge, slim bezels, a top-placed webcam with a privacy shutter, and a laser-engraved Legion logo. Lenovo claims that the laptop can deliver up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptop also comes with the TrueStrike Keyboard and Nahimic 3D audio on the Legion Slim.