Lenovo Legion Phone Duel gaming smartphone could soon launch in India

Lenovo might soon launch its gaming smartphone Legion Phone Duel in India. The product page of Legion Phone Duel has gone live on the company’s India website, hinting at an imminent launch. The listing mentions that Legion Phone Duel is currently “not sold in India”. However, we can expect the company to launch its gaming smartphone soon in India.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel listing on the website, spotted first by GizmoChina, does not reveal the launch date or any other details. The smartphone was unveiled earlier this year in July. Lenovo Legion Phone Duel packs top-of-the-line hardware. The device features a powerful chipset, high refresh rate display, a new smartphone design, and super-fast charging.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel price

Lenovo Legion gaming phone is priced at CNY 3,499 (Roughly Rs 37,300) for the base 8GB/128GB variant. The Legion Phone Duel is available in three other variants, including – 12GB/128GB for CNY 3,899 (Roughly 41,500), 12GB/256GB for CNY 4,199 (Roughly Rs 44,700), and 16GB/512GB for CNY 5,999 (Roughly Rs 63,900).

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel specifications

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel features a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The panel features a 144Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the gaming smartphone draws its power from a Snapdragon 865 Plus chip, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Legion Phone Duel features a 5000 mAh battery capacity, split into two 2500 mAh cells. The battery supports 90W fast-charging. The 90W charging is accomplished by plugging in cables in the phone’s two USB Type-C ports. According to Lenovo, this will allow you to fully charge the 5,000 mAh battery in 30 minutes.

Design-wise, the Legion phone opts for a side-mounted 20MP F/2.2 selfie camera. The unique design of this phone continues on the back, where the rear camera array is located right in the middle of the phone’s backside. The Legion gaming phone also packs dual vibration motors and ultrasonic touch-sensitive sensors.

The dual rear camera setup comprises of a 64 MP f/1.89 primary sensor, and a 16 MP ultrawide shooter with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree FOV.