Lenovo Legion gaming phone unveiled in all its glory ahead of July 22 launch

Lenovo is gearing up to launch its first gaming phone under the ‘Legion’ brand on July 22. The company has been teasing several details about the Legion gaming phone but has just been listed on JD.com, giving us a first look at its design.

Lenovo has also teased several details about the Legion gaming phone on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The company has uploaded a teaser video on its official Weibo handle, which also confirms that the Legion gaming phone will feature 90W fast charging support as well as a 144Hz refresh rate.

Lenovo previously confirmed that the Legion gaming smartphone would be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. The phone will also feature a Dual X-axis Linear motor for improved haptics, and what appears to be dual stereo speakers on the front and bottom, the post suggests that it will be the most powerful speakers on a smartphone.

Lenovo has also confirmed its unique camera alignment, with the dual-camera setup on the back in the middle of the device as opposed to the top. The phone also features a pop-up selfie camera, which is shifted to the side, instead of the top. We also know that the phone will get a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is expected to feature a 64-megapixel primary shooter paired with an ultrawide camera on the back.

The Lenovo Legion gaming phone is launching in China on July 22. However, there is no confirmation of international availability. The Asus ROG Phone 3 is also arriving in India on the same day, and both smartphones will undoubtedly look to claim the title of being the first smartphone to run on the Snapdragon 865 Plus Mobile Platform.