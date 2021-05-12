Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro launched with 11th Gen Intel H series CPUs and RTX 30-series GPUs

Lenovo recently launched three new gaming laptops in its Legion series. The Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i, and Legion 5i Pro come on the heels of Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPU announcement. The laptops also feature RTX-30 series graphics options, including the newly launched RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti.

The Lenovo Legion 7i’s price starts from $1,770, while the Legion 5i and Legion 5i Pro have a starting price of $970 and $1,330, respectively. Both Lenovo Legion 7i and Legion 5i Pro will be available from June this year, while the Legion 5i will go on sale in July. Lenovo is yet to confirm international availability and pricing for the new Legion laptops.

Lenovo Legion 7i

The Lenovo Legion 7i is equipped with up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11980HK processor paired with up to an Nvidia RTX 3080 mobile GPU with 16GB of DDR6 VRAM. The laptop also comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. Lenovo claims that the Legion 7i can deliver up to 8 hours of battery life and weighs 2.5 kg.

The Legion 7i sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The panel features a 100 percent sRGB coverage, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500 nits of peak brightness, and up to VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. The screen also supports Dolby Vision and Nvidia G-Sync.

Lenovo Legion 5i and Legion 5i Pro

The Lenovo Legion 5i comes in 15.6-inch and 17-inch sizes, while the ‘Pro’ model gets a 16-inch screen. The Legion 5i can be configured with up to a 15.6 WQHD (2,560 x 1440 pixels) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The panel also supports Nvidia G-Sync and Dolby Vision. The 17-inch screen tops out at 144Hz with a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) and IPS panel. The Legion 5i Pro opts for a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Both the Legion 5i and 5i Pro can be equipped with up to an 11Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM. The RAM on the 15.6-inch and 16-inch models max out at 32GB, while the 17-inch model only accommodates 16GB RAM. The 17-inch Legion 5i and 16-inch Legion 5i Pro get up to 1TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 storage, while the 15.6-inch model maxes out with a 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. Lenovo claims that all three models can deliver up to eight hours of battery life.