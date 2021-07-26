Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop launched with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3060 & 3070 GPUs

Lenovo has officially taken the lid off the Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop in India. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs and the latest Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics. The company also announced Legion Ultimate Support, which will enable Lenovo Legion desktop or laptop owners to get the advice they need to optimize the gaming experience through 24x7 tech support via phone, email or chat.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Price in India

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro features a starting price of Rs 1,39,990 in India for the base model with 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. The Legion 5 Pro with 32GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU will set you back Rs 1,59,990.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Specifications

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is offered in Storm Grey colour. The laptops are available for pre-order from Amazon and Lenovo’s website in India as well as through offline channels starting next month. Lenovo’s Legion Ultimate Support is priced at Rs 999 for a year or Rs 1,999 for two years.

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU based on Zen3 architecture. The CPU is paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 3070 laptop GPU. The Legion 5 Pro sports a 16-inch Quad HD IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. It also features Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support.

The gaming laptop also comes with Dolby Vision, VESA Display, HDR 400 support, and 100 precent sRGB colour accuracy as well as over 500 nits of peak brightness. The Legion 5 Pro also comes with the TrueStrike Keyboard with soft-landing switches and 4-zone RGB lighting and a larger touchpad for a better range of motion.

Additionally, the laptop boasts 3D Nahimic Audio that is specifically designed for gamers and brings immersive 360-degree audio. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro also comes with Legion ColdFront 3.0 for optimal thermal management. The Legion 5 Pro packs an 80Wh battery with a rapid charge feature that can deliver up to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes. Lenovo also claims that laptops can deliver up to 8 hours of battery life.