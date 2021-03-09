English
Lenovo Legion 2 Pro launch imminent as gaming smartphone visits Geekbench

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will compete against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is launching in India on March 10.

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST

Lenovo may soon launch the Legion 2 Pro gaming smartphone in China. The company has already teased the cooling system of its upcoming gaming smartphone. While the launch date remains unknown, the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench.

As per the Geekbench listings spotted by MySmartPrice, the Legion 2 Pro will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Given that it is a flagship gaming smartphone, the inclusion of the Snapdragon 888 SoC is an obvious choice. The listing further reveals that the device will come with 16GB of RAM. It scored 1129 and 3763 in Geekbench 5’s single-core and multi-core test.

The phone will run on Android 11 out of the box. We can also expect it to come with a big 5000 mAh battery and a 120/ 144Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. It could come with a triple or a quad-camera sensor on the back.

The performance unit is confirmed to come with a cooling system. The company is yet to confirm the official launch date of its upcoming gaming smartphone. It is unlikely to launch in India any time soon. 

If it does, the smartphone will compete against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is launching in India on March 10. The phone is confirmed to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and is expected to launch at around Rs 50,000 in India.
