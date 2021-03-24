Lenovo Legion 2 Pro launch confirmed for April 8

Lenovo is set to unveil a new gaming phone on April 8. The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro will join the ranks of the Asus ROG Phone 5, Nubia Red Magic 6, and Xiaomi Black Shark 4.

Lenovo confirmed the announcement through its Weibo profile, stating that the new flagship will be “a hero that comes out to solve problems others can’t”. This suggests, and we hope, that the Legion will breathe new life into smartphone innovation, much like its predecessor.

Last year’s Lenovo Legion Duel defied traditional smartphone design, incorporating a side-mounted selfie camera for the ultimate landscape mobile gaming experience. The unique design of the phone continued on the back, where the rear camera array was placed right in the middle of the phone’s backside.

A previous teaser by Lenovo suggested that the Legion 2 Pro would feature a dual-turbo cooling system with two physical fans inside the phone, which would be a first in the industry. We also expect the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Other specs might include a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display with a possible 144Hz refresh rate as well as super-fast charging that might exceed 100W. To recall, the first Legion gaming phone featured 90W wired fast-charging support. You can expect more details about the Legion 2 Pro in the days leading up to the launch.