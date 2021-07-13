Lenovo leads global PC shipments in Q2 2021, followed by HP and Dell: Report

As the popularity of remote working and learning continues to surge amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, so does the demand for PCs. According to a new report by Canalys, global overall PC sales in Q2 2021 saw a 13 percent growth. The report included sales of laptops, desktops (all-on-one computers), desktop towers, and Chromebooks.

The report noted that an estimated 82.3 million units were shipped in the second quarter of 2021. According to the data gathered by analysts at Canalys, Lenovo led the way in terms of PC shipments in Q2 2021. Lenovo shipped over 20 million units in the quarter compared to 17.4 million in the last one, accounting for a 14.7 percent YoY growth.

Lenovo’s total shipments in Q2 2021 accounted for 24.3 percent of total sales. HP shipped the second most amount of PCs, accounting for 22.6 percent of the market share, around 18.6 million units or 2.8 percent YoY growth.

Dell and Apple secured the third and fourth spot on the list with 17 percent (13.9 million units) and 7.8 percent market share (6.4 million units), respectively. Acer finished in fifth with 7.3 percent market share with just over 6 million units sold. Other OEMs accounted for 21 percent of the market share with 17.3 million units shipped.

The report also notes that desktop shipments grew for the first time since Q4 2019, while there was a drop in notebook shipments. And while YoY growth is up, PC sales seem to have slowed down since the last two quarters, with a big decline since Q4 2020.

Source: Canalys

Canalys Research Director Rushabh Doshi noted, “The PC market could not be in a better position. The slowdown in consumer demand, stemming from the fulfilment of backlogs and greater market penetration, has been nicely balanced by growing commercial demand, as markets around the world limp back to normality. PC vendors now have two key business opportunities – first-time PC users and upgraders.”

Doshi notes that the PC market has a bright future to look forward to, noting, “Let us not forget, some of the most exciting platform innovation is happening now. Apple with ARM and macOS updates, Microsoft with Windows 11 and Google with Chrome OS are poised to make PCs their next battlefield, which can only benefit vendors and their supply chain partners.” It is worth noting that the report doesn’t factor in total tablet sales.