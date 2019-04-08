Lenovo launches K6 Enjoy with 6.2-inch display, triple cameras in China

Lenovo has launched a new smartphone under its K6 series lineup in China. Called K6 Enjoy, the smartphone features three cameras at the back, a waterdrop notch display and a MediaTek processor.

The smartphone is priced at Yuan 1,398 in China in two colour options— Black and Mirage Blue.

The K6 Enjoy is another budget smartphone by Lenovo. It has a 3D composite gradient texture at the back. The smartphone features a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio.

At the heart of the smartphone lies a MediaTek Helio A22 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz. The Octa-core SoC is paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU for better graphics performance and 4GB RAM. The K6 Enjoy has two internal storage options of 64GB and 128GB, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD.

For optics, the triple-camera setup on the K6 Enjoy includes a 12MP primary sensor. The other two sensors include an 8MP telephoto lens and a 5MP depth sensor. The waterdrop notch houses an 8MP sensor that is capable of taking portrait mode selfies.

The K6 Enjoy packs a 3,300 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G+VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 with Lenovo’s custom skin on top. It is expected to be launched in India soon under Rs 14,000.