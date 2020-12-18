Lenovo K12 global variant to launch as rebranded Moto E7

Lenovo is tipped to launch the K12 budget smartphone outside China. The company launched the Lenovo K12 series earlier this month in China. The global variant of the standard K12 is likely to be a rebranded version of the Moto E7 launched in Europe.

Lenovo-owned Motorola debuted the Moto E7 in Europe in November. The smartphone will be rebranded and launched as Lenovo K12 in select markets, according to MySmartPrice. The publication, in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu, has leaked the design renders of Lenovo K12.

Lenovo K12 specifications

The Lenovo K12 global variant will feature the same specifications as the Moto E7. It will sport a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 1600 x 720 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen will have a waterdrop notch for the front camera.

Under the hood, the K12 will get powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 processor. It will be paired with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 2GB RAM, and 32GB of internal memory. Storage can be further expanded by 512GB via a microSD card. Lenovo K12 will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

For optics, the device will sport a square-shaped module for the dual-camera setup and LED flash. There will be a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. The device will feature a 5MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Lenovo K12 global variant will boot on Android 10 out of the box.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM, dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The device also has a dedicated Google Assistant button.